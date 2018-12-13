Jamaica’s Atkinson wins gold at World Swimming Championships

Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson won the gold medal in the 50m breast-stroke at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.
The world-record holder, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, came from behind to win in 29.05s.
In winning her first gold medal at these championships, the veteran Jamaican held off the challenge of long-time rival Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania who touched in 29.38s. Martina Carraro of Italy won the bronze medal in 29.59s.
The Jamaican set a new world record of 28.56s, this year, lowering her own mark of 28.64 set in 2016. (www.sportsmax.tv)
