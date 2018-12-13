Earthquakes rattle Warriors, Palace outclass Progressors

Earthquakes FC positioned themselves within striking distances of Zone A Second Division leaders Bolans FC on Tuesday when they easily dispatched  Young Warriors FC in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) domestic competition.

Playing away from home, Earthquakes had goals from Junito Jeffery, Kenny Morgan and Jermaine Reid as they move to 10 points after four matches, two points adrift Bolans FC who have also played four matches.

Warriors had their lone strike from Javon Joshua as they remain on two points and 11th on the 14-team standings.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Palace snatched a 3-2 victory over JSC Progressors also in Zone A. Demar Augustine struck twice, hitting the back of the net in minutes seven and 40 while Cladius DeSilva scored the other goal in minute 71. Jamie Harris (minute 16) and Criege Sidney (minute 62) were the goal scorers for Progressors.

The win moves Blackburn to seven points and seventh in the standings while Progressors remain on nine points and two spaces above Blackburn in the fifth slot.

Still in Zone A, Glanvilles defeated Belmont FC 1-0 with the lone strike of the contest coming from Selita Revera. Glanvilles moves to four points and eighth in the standings while Belmont sits second form bottom on just one point.

In the lone Zone B match played on Tuesday, Golden Grove defeated Freeman’s Village Scorpions 2-0. Yowzan James and Stevenson Dyett were on target for Golden Grove as they move to six points and 10th in the standings. Scorpions are yet to get off the mark after five appearances.

The scheduled encounter between Garden Stars and Wadadli 5Ps did not materialize.
