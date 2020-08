Spread the love













(Jamaica Gleaner) – Jamaica today recorded two COVID-related deaths.

One of the deceased is a 64-year-old man from Clarendon and the other, a 73-year-old woman from St Thomas.

This has pushed to 12, the number COVID deaths in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, there were 11 more confirmed cases today, increasing the tally to 894.

The Health Ministry said, however, there are 90 active cases.

Recoveries remain at 743.