JAMAICA-CRIME-Jamaica probing theft of brass sugar mill bearings worth millions of dollars

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Jan 19, CMC – The Minister of Industry Karl Samuda has ordered the re-inspection of all scrap metal containers that were packed for export after December 21 last after the authorities uncovered the theft of brass sugar mill bearings estimated at more than J$16 million (One Jamaica dollar=US$0.008 cents).

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture said that this is the second major theft of brass bearings from a sugar factory with the first incident being recorded in 2013 at the Monymusk factory in Clarendon.

Samuda said he had reviewed the scrap metal regime in light of the ongoing threat posed to sugar factories as well as the need to recover the stolen brass bearings and tighten regulations governing the export of brass as a scrap metal.

Samuda has also ordered the inclusion of brass as a restricted item under regulations governing the export of scrap metal following the theft from the Worthy Park Sugar Factory in St. Catherine.

The 74 bearings, valued at J$16.5 million, were stolen from the factory between December 22 and January 11.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is carrying out the investigation aided by a team from Jamaica Customs Agency and Factories Corporation of Jamaica.

The authorities said that sites for the export of scrap metal have also been placed on high alert for brass sightings.