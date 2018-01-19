MISSING PERSON

The Police and the family of 21yr-old Sandrea Miller of Pelle Street, Villa, are asking for help in finding her. According to a family member, she was last seen around 4pm at home on Wednesday. It is also said that it is unusual for her to leave home without saying anything to a member of the household. She resides with her mother, grandmother and another sibling. She is described as dark in complexion, slimly built, and approximately 5ft-10ins in height.
Anyone with information can contact her family at 723-1801, or call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 4623914 without delay.
