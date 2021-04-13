Jackie Frank is new Barbuda Council Chair

Spread the love













By Elesha George

The members of the reconstituted Barbuda Council have elected Jackie Frank as the new chairperson for the local government.

She replaces Calsey Beazer-Joseph who headed the council for just over one year, and has become the third ever female to lead the local arm of government.

In her maiden speech, Frank said there are some serious issues on Barbuda that need to be dealt with.

“We won’t stop, we will keep moving forward until everything is resolved … the Council will do its best to improve Barbuda and to keep Barbuda forward but, on our terms, not on the terms that are impose on us from the outside,” she said.

During the reconstitution of the Council on Monday, members also voted for the chairpersons of several committees.

Barbuda MP and Deputy Council Chairman, Trevor Walker will serve as the head of the Finance Committee with Fabian Jones as Deputy.

Devon Warner will chair the Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries and Coastal Protection Committee with Walker as deputy.

Tourism and Culture will be headed by Sharima Myers and Deputy Melanie Beazer; the Sports and Youth Affairs chairperson is Nadia George with Deputy Devon Warner, while Works and General Purposes will be headed by newcomer Nico Antonio and Deputy Wade Burton.

Melanie Beazer – another newcomer – will head Education and Training along with Jackie Frank as deputy.

Meanwhile, Health, Welfare and Social Welfare will be led by Mackenzie Frank and Wade Burton as deputy while Utilities will be headed by Wade Burton and Deputy Mackenzie Frank

Walker will serve as Deputy Chair of the Barbuda Council and Beazer-Joseph, who is scheduled to go on maternity leave shortly, will remain a council member.

Walker told Beazer-Joseph that she did a fantastic job and served well as chairman.

“Your career as a politician can go leaps and bounds and you just have to humble yourself like all of us. Learn the ropes like you’ve done and I wish you all the best,” Walker said.

The committee selection was suspended last week so that members could convene a General Assembly to give their support to the names that were put forward for nomination.