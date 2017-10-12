Italian fined, gets suspended ban for U.S. Open outburst

October 12, 2017 BBC Sports The Big Scores No comments
New Story

The 30-year-old world number 28 was initially fined $24,000 (£18,000) and suspended from the U.S. Open.

Fabio Fognini has been fined $96,000 (£72,806) and given a suspended Grand Slam ban after verbally abusing an umpire at the U.S. Open in September.

The Italian used insulting language towards Louise Engzell in his first-round defeat by Stefano Travaglia.

The 30-year-old world number 28 was initially fined $24,000 (£18,000) and suspended from the U.S. Open.

If he does not commit another offence in the next two Grand Slam seasons, his punishment will be reduced.

The Grand Slam Board found Fognini committed a major offence of aggravated behaviour and conduct contrary to the integrity of the game.

In a statement it said: “Fognini accepts and will not appeal this decision and he has expressed remorse for his admitted misconduct. He has confidence that he will meet the conditions necessary to reduce his financial penalty and to lift his Grand Slam tournament suspensions in the future.”

Fognini’s fine will be halved and he will not be banned from the U.S. Open and another Grand Slam if he does not commit another offence within the specified time period.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.