Italian fined, gets suspended ban for U.S. Open outburst

Fabio Fognini has been fined $96,000 (£72,806) and given a suspended Grand Slam ban after verbally abusing an umpire at the U.S. Open in September.

The Italian used insulting language towards Louise Engzell in his first-round defeat by Stefano Travaglia.

The 30-year-old world number 28 was initially fined $24,000 (£18,000) and suspended from the U.S. Open.

If he does not commit another offence in the next two Grand Slam seasons, his punishment will be reduced.

The Grand Slam Board found Fognini committed a major offence of aggravated behaviour and conduct contrary to the integrity of the game.

In a statement it said: “Fognini accepts and will not appeal this decision and he has expressed remorse for his admitted misconduct. He has confidence that he will meet the conditions necessary to reduce his financial penalty and to lift his Grand Slam tournament suspensions in the future.”

Fognini’s fine will be halved and he will not be banned from the U.S. Open and another Grand Slam if he does not commit another offence within the specified time period.