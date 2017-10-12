Australia’s team bus hit by rock in India after T20 win

New Story

A rock was thrown at Australia’s team bus, smashing a window, after their eight-wicket T20 international win against India in Guwahati.

Players and staff were travelling back to the hotel from the Barsapara Stadium, when the bus was hit.

Cricket Australia said no one was injured, but the players were “shaken up by the incident.”

Batsman Aaron Finch tweeted: “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window.”

It is the second such incident in five weeks, after the Australia team bus was hit by a rock in Chittagong during the second Test against Bangladesh last month.

Jason Behrendorff took four wickets as India were bowled out for 118 before an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 109 from Moises Henriques and Travis Head helped Australia coast to victory.

The series is level at 1-1 and concludes on Friday in Hyderabad. (BBC Sport)