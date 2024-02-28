Investing in people: Focus on human resources

- Advertisement -

Personal and professional development – Let’s talk skills

by Calisha K Spencer

We’ve all been in a situation where that attractive job ad is posted and it dawns on you; “I need help! I need to revise my resume. Is it good enough? Do I check all the boxes in this ad”.

Our answer to that is simple. We acquire skills, experience and knowledge often, some of which we don’t remember unless we’re either asked in a job interview or our self-sufficient instinct kicks in.

Regardless of what you’ve heard, if we’re being honest, keeping your resume sharp, current and detailed is a challenge. And oftentimes our resumes aren’t specific to the circumstance. In this mini personal and professional development series, we will be giving you some tools and ideas to help increase your productivity and marketability.

Upskilling or reskilling

Upskilling, as defined by LinkedIn, refers to the practice of acquiring new skills or enhancing existing skills to stay competitive in the job market. Upskilling is specifically focused on obtaining knowledge, expertise, or capabilities related to your current field or industry in order to advance your career or adapt to changes in the job market. You can initiate the process of upskilling yourself, or you might find that your organisation encourages you to improve your skills, so you stay up-to-date with trends and best practices.

Ways to upskill

Online learning opportunities – Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are excellent platforms to learn and develop new skills. They offer lots of unlimited courses and materials on any and every subject/skill. (Alison Courses, FredPryor,EdX, Coursera, Udemy.)

Join an organisation – There are non-profit organisations that extend their membership, providing global networking opportunities and helping individuals to improve their leadership and communications skills. (Rotary, Toastmasters, Rotaract, Lions Club)

Job shadowing – Some companies offer shadowing and mentorship programmes to existing and potential employees. Individuals apply to understudy employees in various departments/positions for a period of time. This provides on-the-job experience and knowledge of various roles and tasks.

Benefits of upskilling

Allows you to stand out in the current competitive job market. Increase job security. Potential to progress within current job market or place of employment. Fulfilment and increased self-confidence.

Overall, upskilling can help to further your career, boost your employability, and achieve your personal and professional goals. In the current climate, it’s a good idea to complete some extra training to help narrow your skills gap.

Let’s face it! We’ve seen a change in the workforce and at some point, we all want to stay ahead of the curve.

Calisha K Spencer

HRM & Quality Assurance Practitioner

Hello HR

