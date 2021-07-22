30 C
Investigations will be conducted into recent death of toddlers says Cabinet

Mark Jno-Baptiste

A full investigation and autopsy into the death of two children who died in the Sir Lester Bird MSJMC just this week will be conducted according to Cabinet.

One of those children, is 2-year-old toddler by the name of Mark Jno Baptiste, who died at the hospital on July 20 for an unknown reason.

Cabinet spokesperson Melford Nicholas says that the results of the child’s autopsy will be made public.

Mark’s mother, 30-year-old Deidra Roberts said Mark was screaming and complaining of abdominal pain since last Thursday. He was taken to the hospital he was prescribed paracetamol and sent home.

Subsequent tests still did not reveal the reason for his pain.

It is believed that the toddler’s death was caused by gross medical negligence.

Roberts says she hopes that her son’s death is investigated with integrity.

Mark would have turned three the day after his unfortunate demise.

The other toddler is a 7-month old who died having contracted Covid-19.

Nicholas says Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph broached the subject at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Minister for Information Hon Melford Nicholas expressed condolences to the families of both children and he pledged Government’s continued efforts to implement measures to limit the spread of the SARS CoV-2 virus.

