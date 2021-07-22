30 C
Basic Broadband package roll out coming from APUA

The Minister of Public Utilities Sir Robyn Yearwood has agreed that the Antigua Public Utility Authority will introduce a basic broadband package at a minimum of 10MBps at a rate below EC$ 100.00 per month on its Fiber to the Home service.

Minister of Public Utilities Sir Robyn Yearwood

In a short while, the service is to be introduced by INET.

The communities on the north side of Antigua is now ready to convert from DSL, since the infrastructural work is complete. Soon, APUA will have laid the cables throughout Antigua, enabling the best and lowest-cost service in the state.

A seabed cable will also connect Antigua with Barbuda to serve the population of residents and visitors who will also require the best service that can be provided.

