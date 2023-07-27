International coaches to conduct Players Development Camp

- Advertisement -

Young Warriors Football Club and its partner, the Helping Hands Foundation, will stage a player development camp in Antigua starting August 13-20, from 9am to 6pm daily, at the Buckley’s Primary School Playing Field.

The all-inclusive programme will comprise 30 players – males and females –between ages 10-19 years who will be engaged in football, basketball, tennis and volleyball clinics while being accommodated at a facility for theoretical sessions and meals.

The camp will be led by the highly-experienced FIFA-qualified Jamaal Shabazz, a former Trinidad & Tobago national coach who recently led the Guyana national team to the CONCACAF Gold Cup finals in the United States.

Shabazz will be assisted Billy Hughes, MBE, who has coached and worked with England football legend Sir Bobby Charlton in Manchester, United Kingdom, and has more than 40 years’ experience at semi-pro and pro-levels.

They will be joined St Lucian-born Nesta Felix, a Caribbean-American women’s sports coach with ties to US colleges and community organisations who will tutor tennis, volleyball, and basketball.

All three coaches are no strangers to Antigua and Barbuda. Shabazz coached his Trinidad pro-team Caledonia in Antigua during the mid-2000s as well as recruited Antiguan players to play in Port-of-Spain.

This will be Felix’ third visit to St John’s since 2019, and her second for the year since January when she conducted sessions with schools and club teams. Hughes has visited in the past while accompanying Sir Bobby to his native St Kitts.

The camp is opened to all interested players for a fee of EC $300 for the entire duration which includes seven nights’ accommodation, kit and meals.

For further information: call 1-268-786-0116 or 716-9972, Email: [email protected]; [email protected] or visit on Facebook: warriorsballers; youngwarriorsfc; warriorsyouthcup.