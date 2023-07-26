Sherwyn Greenidge heads Rotaract Club of Antigua’s new Board of Directors

- Advertisement -

The Rotaract Club of Antigua has installed its new executive board for the upcoming Rotary year 2023-2024.

Immediate Past President (IPP) Dr Namadi Belle handed over the reins of the youth service organisation to Sherwyn Greenidge, the club’s 37th president.

IPP Belle expressed her gratitude for the exemplary year of service, leadership, and fellowship demonstrated by her club members under her theme “Dream Big, Believe, Achieve the Impossible”.

She also commended the directors for exercising exceptional leadership qualities, as through passion and resilience all members of the Rotaract Club of Antigua embodied what it means to place service above self.

During the District 7030 Annual Rotaract Conference in June, the Rotaract Club of Antigua received a number of awards to include the Public Image Citation (Diamond); the Disaster Risk and Management Citation (Gold); the District 7030 Rotaract Citation (Platinum); Rotaractor of the Year, Dr Namadi Belle; and the Large Club of the Year for 2022-2023.

“Rotaractors, this year, we saw, we came, and we conquered,” IPP Belle said.

Throughout the year, the Rotaract Club of Antigua completed several key projects such as learn-a-trade seminars, which sought to educate individuals about different sectors of the workforce and car wash and sweet treats fundraisers.

Meanwhile, incoming President Greenidge, who is an urban and rural planner currently working in the environmental sector, praised the Rotaract Club of Antigua for pushing him to grow as a leader.

Having joined the club as an official member in 2021, he has moved through the ranks from Director of Disaster Risk and Management to Director of Club Service to Public Image Chair and now President. The skill set gained during his time at the club has prepared him to honour the role of service, and how it drives his motivation to make a change in his community.

“The true essence of Rotaract acts on our unwavering commitment to service our community through service projects and humanitarian efforts, and it is through these initiatives that we can bring hope and change to those in need,” he said, adding that this year’s theme for the club is “Service with Heart”.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 Rotaract year includes Ariel Derrick, Vice-President; Martina Lewis, Secretary; Dr Belle, Immediate Past President and Professional Development Director; Aaliyah Tuitt, Treasurer; Romancier Edwards, Community Service Director; Asha Tuitt, International Service Director; Daniele Fabian, Club Service Director; and Kara Walwyn, Public Image Chair.