Inspection time from Antigua and the wider region

New Story

A team of inspectors from the International Cricket Council (ICC), visited Antigua on Monday as part of an inspection tour through the Caribbean ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2018.

The team visited the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and the Coolidge Cricket Ground as both venues have been earmarked for hosting matches in next year’s competition.

Former West Indies captain and ICC referee, Sir Richie Richardson was part of the Antigua team that toured with the ICC inspectors. The local delegation also included President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon “Kuma” Rodney and Minister of Sports, EP Chet Greene. (Photo courtesy ABCA)