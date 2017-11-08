Inspection time from Antigua and the wider region

A team of inspectors from the International Cricket Council (ICC), visited Antigua on Monday as part of an inspection tour through the Caribbean ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2018.
The team visited the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and the Coolidge Cricket Ground as both venues have been earmarked for hosting matches in next year’s competition.
Former West Indies captain and ICC referee, Sir Richie Richardson was part of the Antigua team that toured with the ICC inspectors. The local delegation also included President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon “Kuma” Rodney and Minister of Sports, EP Chet Greene. (Photo courtesy ABCA)
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux i686) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/30.0.1599.66 Safari/537.36