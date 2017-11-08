Charles: Warri not dead

New Story

The game of warri is not dead in Antigua and Barbuda, at least not at the association level.

This is according to Vice President of the Antigua and Barbuda Warri Association (ABWA) Terrance “Kambui” Charles who admitted the executive has had some issues but downplayed suggestions the association has gone dormant.

“You can’t have an executive meeting without either the secretary [Cedric Lowe] or the treasurer and one of the things is that the secretary is a member of the Antigua and Barbuda Taxi Association in St. Johns and during season time [peak arrivals] we couldn’t have any meetings,” he said.

“One of the things we started to deal with was the constitution and we tried to have two general meetings and a particular member of the association created an issue that we didn’t have a quorum,” he added.

The warri association has not had an official competition for 2017 while several attempts to host general meetings have failed owing to the lack of a quorum.

Charles said they have been active in other areas.

“We still go to the schools, we go to the library and just recently, during the independence, the Parham school invited us and we went and had a workshop with the children. We had two tournaments last year but there was no major tournament like we usually have every year during October and going into November for the Independence celebration,” the VP said.

Joel Carr was elected to head the association in 2015, replacing Trevor Cranston as president.

According to Charles however, Carr, although taken up somewhat by his job, is still active.

“He’s a police officer and a few times, he had to go on special duties and because of the special duties sometimes he don’t get to the meetings but we keep in touch. Since he has been off special duties, we have tried to have executive meeting about three of four times but it just didn’t come off because of the secretary,” he said.

Charles is hoping that the body could meet in the coming weeks to finalise plans for the hosting of the association’s general meeting and election.