Injured cyclist Andre Simon continues to show encouraging signs towards recovery

By Gemma Handy

National cyclist Andre Simon is now said to be showing the ability to move parts of his body in the US hospital where he continues to undergo treatment.

The 36-year-old was critically injured when a motorist ploughed into him and three other cyclists during a training ride on Sir George Walter Highway on Mother’s Day.

The horrific May 8 accident landed Simon in the Intensive Care Unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for some time, and triggered a nationwide effort to raise funds to send him overseas for specialist care.

The sportsman and meteorological officer was airlifted to the TIRR Memorial Hospital in Texas on July 2.

An update on his condition posted to social media over the weekend by his brother Dwayne Simon, who accompanied him to Texas, said medics were now focusing on the cyclist’s “neuromuscular re-education”.

“This means using various techniques to help in retraining the brain and spinal cord in movement,” Dwayne Simon explained.

“This takes some time. Currently, he moves his head; we want him to move his entire body. He has the ability to respond to stimuli by moving his body so that is a good sign.”

A pressure sore that built up on his brother’s posterior is also said to be “slowly healing”.

Meanwhile, the tracheostomy in his neck which had been helping him to breathe has also been capped off for over a week.

Such caps cover the opening of the tube, blocking air from entering and forcing the patient to breathe on their own. This is often the last step before ‘decannulation’ – removing the tube entirely.

“He has been tolerating it well,” Dwayne Simon wrote. “This is good. This means that very soon we might be able to remove the trach tube. “

Last month it was reported that the celebrated sportsman was showing small signs of consciousness by responding to questions using head movements. And earlier this month, additional progress was recorded when tests showed he was able to tolerate swallowing certain types of blended foods, like apple sauce, in very small amounts.

Fundraising remains underway to help pay for the cyclist’s treatment. An online GoFundMe appeal has now collected more than US$67,000, but with a target of US$500,000 there is still a long way to go.

The page can be found at https://gofund.me/49f11497.

Ten days after the accident, motorist Kenyatta Benjamin, 39, of Hatton, was charged with dangerous driving. He is due back in court on October 5.