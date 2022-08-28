‘ENDitnow’ march against domestic violence draws tremendous support

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Scores of people turned out on Saturday afternoon to support the ‘ENDitnow’ march of witness to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

The event was hosted by the Seventh Day Adventist Women’s Ministries Department in collaboration with the Directorate of Gender Affairs (DOGA).

The ENDitnow march is a global campaign designed to raise awareness and advocate to end the violence against women, girls and men around the world. It was launched several years ago and extends to more than 200 countries and territories.

The march of witness moved off from the Seventh Day Adventist School on Mary E Piggott Drive at 3 pm. Accompanied by singing, chanting, and drumming in a peaceful, yet impactful demonstration, the participants marched through the streets of St John’s as they called for an end to violence against women, men and girls. The placard-bearing marchers included personnel from the different SDA ministries including Pathfinders and the youngest group, Adventurers.

The march concluded shortly after 5:30 pm right at the starting point with an open-air service.

Aside from the march of witness, the SDA Church will partner with the DOGA on several other activities to be held throughout the rest of the year.