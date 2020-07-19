Injured APUA technicians receive treatment at MSJMC

Spread the love













The two Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) technicians who were injured on the job last Thursday, July 16th, 2020, are currently receiving treatment at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC).

The utility company confirmed in a statement that the two electrical technicians suffered second degree burns about the body as a result of an explosion while carrying out maintenance operations on an electrical panel at the Crabbs Reverse Osmosis Plant.

APUA says that internal investigations confirm that the technicians were equipped with the appropriate protective gear and the tools required for the nature of the task.

They also confirm that the technicians followed the stipulated safety protocols.

The company is extending gratitude for the expressions of concern by members of the public as it seeks to ensure the safe recovery of its injured team members.