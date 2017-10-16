Indonesian goalkeeper dies after collision with team-mate

New Story

GOALKEEPER Choirul Huda has tragically passed away after colliding with Persela teammate Ramon Rodrigues.

The 38-year-old was in action for his side in the Indonesia Super League against Semen Padang when the incident happened during the first half.

Huda was declared dead at 5.15 p.m., surrounded by the Persela squad who were with him at the Regional General Hospital in Lamongan.

The club legend took a heavy knock from his own defender towards the end of the opening 45 minutes as he was rushing out to collect the ball.

Medics immediately dashed onto the pitch to his aide, but sadly the shot-stopper succumbed to his injuries shortly after in hospital.

Doctor Zaki Mubarok said of Huda: “He was just brought to the hospital still breathing, but was lifeless at around (5p.m.).

“Through our analysis, it was due to a collision in the head and back of the neck.”

Persela boss Aji Santoso confirmed after the match that Huda passed away, he said: “All of the players finished the game and went to the hospital, where it was announced that Choirul Huda had died.

“The loss of Choirul Huda has hit us all hard. We did not have time to a see a doctor, only to see his body.”

Huda played nearly 500 games for Persela after making his debut in 1999.

His club ended up beating Semen Padang 2-0 at the Surajaya Stadium.