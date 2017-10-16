Jacobs slices through SL to set up innings triumph

October 16, 2017 CMC The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs celebrates another wicket with wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, on the final day of the opening four-day “Test” on Saturday. (Photo courtesy CWI Media)

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, (CMC) – Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs snatched a six-wicket haul to propel West Indies A to a crushing innings and 13-run victory over Sri Lanka A, on the final day of the opening four-day “Test” here Saturday.

The 32-year-old finished with six for 27 as the visitors, following on by 152 runs, were dismissed cheaply for 139 in their second innings to fall 1-0 behind in the three-match series.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall supported with three for 53 as Windies A ruthlessly disposed of the Sri Lankans in just three hours.

Opener Sandun Weerakkody struck an aggressive 56 and partner Ron Chandragupta, 27, but once they both departed, the last nine wickets tumbled spectacularly for a mere 45 runs.

Resuming the day at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium on 210 for seven, Sri Lanka lost their last three wickets for two runs in the space of 22 balls.

Fast bowler Keon Joseph (3-33) and Cornwall (3-69) both ended with three wickets apiece while Jacobs (2-33) and left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell (2-41) claimed two wickets each.

Sri Lanka A then started brightly with Weerakkody blasting nine fours in a 58-ball cameo as he put on a hasty 82 for the first wicket with Chandragupta.

The introduction of the spinners halted Sri Lanka’s progress, however, as Jacobs and Cornwall grabbed two wickets apiece to leave them struggling on 98 for four at lunch.

Their fortunes failed to improve after the break, as Jacobs ran through the middle order with the last six wickets going down for 41 runs.

The second “Test” bowls off October 19 at the same venue.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.