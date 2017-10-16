Jacobs slices through SL to set up innings triumph

New Story

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, (CMC) – Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs snatched a six-wicket haul to propel West Indies A to a crushing innings and 13-run victory over Sri Lanka A, on the final day of the opening four-day “Test” here Saturday.

The 32-year-old finished with six for 27 as the visitors, following on by 152 runs, were dismissed cheaply for 139 in their second innings to fall 1-0 behind in the three-match series.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall supported with three for 53 as Windies A ruthlessly disposed of the Sri Lankans in just three hours.

Opener Sandun Weerakkody struck an aggressive 56 and partner Ron Chandragupta, 27, but once they both departed, the last nine wickets tumbled spectacularly for a mere 45 runs.

Resuming the day at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium on 210 for seven, Sri Lanka lost their last three wickets for two runs in the space of 22 balls.

Fast bowler Keon Joseph (3-33) and Cornwall (3-69) both ended with three wickets apiece while Jacobs (2-33) and left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell (2-41) claimed two wickets each.

Sri Lanka A then started brightly with Weerakkody blasting nine fours in a 58-ball cameo as he put on a hasty 82 for the first wicket with Chandragupta.

The introduction of the spinners halted Sri Lanka’s progress, however, as Jacobs and Cornwall grabbed two wickets apiece to leave them struggling on 98 for four at lunch.

Their fortunes failed to improve after the break, as Jacobs ran through the middle order with the last six wickets going down for 41 runs.

The second “Test” bowls off October 19 at the same venue.