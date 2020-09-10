Immigration Department seeks public assistance in apprehending fugitive

Spread the love













The Antigua and Barbuda Department of Immigration has issued a wanted bulletin for Delmar JOHNSON, the assistance of the general public is been sought in locating the subject.

JOHNSON a Jamaican National is 34 years old, dark in complexion, approximately 5 ft. 7 inches in height, slimly built weighing approximately 150 lbs.



JOHNSON is wanted after escaping custody. Anyone with information of the whereabouts of JOHNSON is asked to contact the Immigration Enforcement Unit at 464-3245 or 464-3141.The public can also contact the nearest Police Station.



Members of the public are discouraged from assisting or harboring the said person and are also asked not to approach the subject.