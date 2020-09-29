I would like to have another go at Sachin, Sir Curtly says

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

If given the opportunity to bowl against one batsman he would have squared off against in the past, legendary fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose said he would relish going up against India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

“I would say Sachin Tendulkar because I’ve never gotten him out in a Test match. I’ve played a few a few Tests against him but have never gotten him out although I’ve gotten him out in One Day cricket, so if I could relive that, I would have loved to have gotten him out,” he said.

A former captain of the India cricket team, Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. He is the highest run scorer of all time in International cricket and the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries.

Curtly Ambrose set to deliver against an opposing batsman.

He is also the first batsman to score a double century in a One Day International (ODI).

Meanwhile, another former West Indies fast bowler, Antiguan Winston Benjamin, said he would relish another go at Pakistan’s Javid Miandad.

“He’s one of those difficult little players and he is always presenting a different challenge. There are some players who would get out one particular way on a number of occasions but he is not going to give you that option. So, if you out him one way he is going to combat that the next time around and so I think Javid Miandad would be my batsman. I’d prefer to bowl at again but the most difficult batsman I’ve even bowled to in terms of getting out was Gordon Greenidge,” he said.

In 124 Tests, Miandad scored 8,832 runs for Pakistan while also amassing 7,381 runs in 233 One Day International (ODI) matches.