‘I am ready’: Community advocate preparing to contest Rural South seat

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

Jermaine Edwards, who is seeking to challenge the St John’s Rural South caretaker in a primary, said she is ready to represent the United Progressive Party (UPP) and offer “top class representation” to the constituency.

During an interview yesterday, Observer media asked Edwards what got her interested in politics and why she believes now is the time to challenge current UPP caretaker Gladys Potter.

“This has been part of me all my life — my grandmother was part of the women’s movement, and my father was part of the PLM [Progressive Labour Movement] coming straight down to the UPP, so it was always within my household,” she said.

Edwards said that having viewed the ideological differences between the two main parties while growing up, she made the choice to support the UPP.

“And I felt the need to come forward now because I felt prepared to stand before the people and say ‘I am ready, I can support you and I can advocate for you in the best way possible’,” she said.

She added that in the past she had twice been asked to consider the possibility of contesting the seat, but had turned down the request.

“There is personal growth that one has to achieve, in my opinion, in order to step up, because what you don’t want to do is jump up and say, ‘look at me’, but you have to be and feel ready for the punches, ready in your mindset,” Edwards explained.

As an advocate for both criminal and social justice, Edwards has worked in the local Immigration Department as well as overseas in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in the US.

She explained her key message to constituents.

“Under the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party for many years, coming down from the Vere Bird era straight through, we have always been neglected and I want them to know that with a UPP administration and a Jermaine Nadine Edwards representative, they will have top class representation.

“I listen to what the people are telling me because being out there and being told — and half of the time you don’t have to even hear it — you can see it when I enter the constituency,” she said.

She also spoke of the need for dedicated police officers to regularly patrol the constituency which has seen a lot of criminal activities in recent years.

Edwards said that having dedicated officers who are in the community, building a rapport with residents and offering a rapid response service to the area has been needed for many years.

She also highlighted the need for improvement in infrastructure and a polyclinic within the constituency to support the densely populated communities, especially the elderly.

“They have on the outskirts, but again, for densely populated areas, people need assistance,” she explained.

Edwards is the second person who has recently expressed interest in becoming the St John’s Rural South caretaker under the UPP, with farmer Emanuel Peters also entering the race earlier this week.

Meanwhile, she is confident she could unseat Potter in a primary and then defeat the sitting Member of Parliament Daryll Matthew in the general election constitutionally due in 2028.

“It is not going to be easy, but it can be done. [MP] Matthew is someone who I have studied over a period of time, and I know his weaknesses and I know his strengths and with that I come ready and I come prepared and with a level of passion for my people,” she revealed.

The political hopeful said that more than wanting to lead in the constituency, she was ready to work to see a better St John’s Rural South.

“I try to go by the mantra of ‘without putting in the work, you will not see the outcome’; there is nothing in life called a gift … and when I go out, I tell people that I have been working for 25 years within the United Progressive Party and will continue to do so,” she added.

Potter was approached for comment. She told Observer that she remained the UPP caretaker for the constituency, and pledged to continue her work on behalf of its people.