Hurst says decision to appoint Angela Bassett as tourism ambassador was ‘spur of the moment’

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The decision to appoint Angela Bassett as a tourism ambassador was an ‘on-the-spot’ decision by the Prime Minister, government spokesman Lionel Hurst said as news broke about lawyers for the American superstar demanding the government cease and desist from using her name and photos for marketing purposes.

In a letter dated May 10 addressed to tourism officials and obtained by Observer media, Darrell Miller, an attorney at Fox Rothschild LLP, told the government to cease from all usage of Bassett’s “name and/or image in connection with the Tourism Board’s marketing or promotional efforts”.

The letter said Bassett was unaware that any photos were being taken during the trip for commercial purposes without the “customary prior approvals” and until a release agreement was signed between the parties.

It also asked officials to immediately stop using the term “tourism ambassador” “until the parties have reached a mutual agreement, reflecting Ms Bassett’s acceptance of the ambassadorship position”.

A similar letter was sent to the Hammock Cove resort where Bassett spent some time during her trip pointing out that while the Black Panther actress had “enjoyed her recent stay”, “she was not aware that photos were being taken for commercial purposes and subsequently going to be used without her prior approval to promote Hammock Cove”.

A flyer widely circulated online shows a bikini-clad Bassett in a pool at the east coast resort with the words “vacation like Angela Bassett at Hammock Cove Antigua” emblazoned across it.

During the post-Cabinet press briefing, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Hurst responded to questions about the government’s decision to announce Bassett prior to any agreement being formally signed, stating that “it was a spur of the moment invitation and acceptance by Bassett and [fellow actress Dawnn] Lewis”.

“The Prime Minister is the only one under the constitution… to name ambassadors and what he did…was whilst seated at the table offered them to be cultural ambassadors of Antigua and Barbuda,” he said.

Hurst said the lawyer’s letter was an attempt to ensure that no legal liability befell Bassett from a potential role as a tourism ambassador.

“The letter is really an attempt to ensure two things: first, that there are no tax liabilities attached to Angela Bassett agreeing to be a tourism ambassador and second, if you are a US citizen and you agree to act on behalf of a foreign government, you are also required, in some instances, a licence from the State Department listing you as a foreign agent.

“I believe what he is attempting to do is to escape these requirements under the law,” Hurst claimed.

The government is said to have until the close of business hours on Monday to respond to the letter and that all use of Bassett’s name and photos must be removed by the Tourism Board and its licensees.

Last week, the Cabinet announced that it had agreed to appoint A Different World actress Dawnn Lewis—who has familial connections to the country—and Bassett as tourism ambassadors with Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez telling Observer that an official ceremony in New York would take place in June.

According to last week’s Cabinet notes, both Lewis and Bassett had “agreed to make appearances on behalf of Antigua and Barbuda”.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister told another media house that the Tourism Board had acted “prematurely.”

Observer has approached Miller for further comment.