Joseph and Thomas Selected To Windies ODI Squads

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is the lone Antigua and Barbuda cricketer selected as part of the senior West Indies squad to contest the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June.

Joseph, ranked number 12 in the ICC’s ODI Rankings last updated on May 7, claimed a total of 27 wickets in 17 ODI’s in 2022. He is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL which is scheduled to climax at the end of May.

Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda’s Devon Thomas has been named to a 15-man squad set to play a three ODI tour of United Arab Emirates earlier in the month.

Also, Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie have been recalled to the squad to contest the qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June. Naturally, both players were also selected for the West Indies three ODI tour of United Arab Emirates.

Paul, an all-rounder and left-arm spinner Motie last played in ODIs last July against India in Trinidad. Meanwhile, four uncapped players – left-handed batter Alick Athanaze, as well as all-rounders Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes, and Akeem Jordan – have been selected for the series in the UAE.

The West Indies will play that One Day International (ODI) Series against UAE in Sharjah on June 5, 7 and 9 and form part of the preparations for the qualifiers.

CWI has given permission to players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to return to the Caribbean for a short break before arriving in Zimbabwe for the qualification tournament.

FULL SQUADS

West Indies Squad v United Arab Emirates: Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith and Devon Thomas.

Squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd.