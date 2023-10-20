Hurricane Tammy only 245 miles away: Antigua and Barbuda Braces for Impact

Friday, October 20, 2023 – 2:00 PM AST

Antigua and Barbuda, along with several other Leeward Islands, is on high alert as Hurricane Tammy advances toward the region. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicates that the eye of the hurricane is expected to approach the Leeward Islands tonight. As it moves closer, Hurricane Tammy is anticipated to bring hurricane conditions to the islands.

At 2:00 PM AST, the centre of Hurricane Tammy was positioned near latitude 14.1 North, longitude 58.9 West, approximately 245 nautical miles from Antigua.

The storm is currently moving at a rate of 7 mph (11 km/h) in the west-northwest direction. While the maximum sustained winds have been consistently reported at 75 mph (120 km/h), the hurricane is predicted to gradually intensify over the next couple of days. As it nears or crosses the Leeward Islands, Hurricane Tammy is expected to reach hurricane intensity.

Several governments have issued weather advisories in response to the approaching hurricane:

The government of Antigua has also declared a Hurricane Warning for Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis .

A Tropical Storm Warning has been announced for Dominica, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy, with a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Barbados and Martinique.

Hurricane warnings are particularly crucial, as they indicate that hurricane conditions are expected within the warned area within the next 24 hours. Preparations to secure life and property should be expedited.

In addition to hurricane conditions, heavy rainfall and potential flooding are of significant concern throughout the Lesser Antilles:

The Leeward Islands are expected to receive 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of 12 inches.

are expected to receive 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of 12 inches. Northern Windward Islands may experience 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of 6 inches.

may experience 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of 6 inches. The British and U.S. Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico can expect 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 4 inches.

These heavy rains carry the risk of localized flash floods, urban flooding, and mudslides, particularly in elevated terrains.

Another worrying factor is the storm surge, which could elevate water levels by 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels in areas where the hurricane’s centre makes landfall. Coastal areas will also contend with large and hazardous waves accompanying the surge.

Swells generated by Hurricane Tammy will persist in the Lesser Antilles in the coming days, potentially causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Antigua and Barbuda are urged to adhere to all official instructions and guidelines as they brace for Hurricane Tammy’s impact. Residents are encouraged to take all necessary precautions and prioritize their safety.