Hurricane Shelter List – 2023

- Advertisement -

Names Of The District Disaster Coordinators, Their Deputies And The 2023 Hurricane Shelters

NO. NAMES DISTRICT TELEPHONE # EMAIL ADDRESS SHELTERS LOCATION 17. Chelo Francis





Kennedy Tonge St. Phillips South 789-2420774-3112562-4430 (W)

776-7400462-0192 (W) [email protected]





[email protected] 1. Bethesda Pentecostal Church, House of Prayer

2. Bethesda Primary School

2. Freetown Seventh-Day Adventist Church

3. Freetown Cricket Pavilion Bethesda Village

Bethesda Village

Freetown Village

Freetown Village

Freetown Village

Updated 19th June 2023 (47 shelters)

Please note:

1. The District Disaster Coordinators are shown in bold while their deputies are italicized.

2. Some districts share emergency shelters so they might be listed in more than one district.