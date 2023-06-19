Hurricane Shelter List – 2023

- Advertisement -
Names Of The District Disaster Coordinators, Their Deputies And The 2023 Hurricane Shelters
|NO.
|NAMES
|DISTRICTS
|TELEPHONE #
|EMAIL ADDRESS
|NAMES OF SHELTERS
|LOCATIONS
|1
|Adelta Burton
Desmond Thomas
|All Saints East and St. Luke
|774-1970728-8071460-1970
782-1153
|[email protected]
|1. J.T. Ambrose Primary School
2. Old Road Primary School
3. Old Road Anglican Church
4. Cana Moravian Pre-School and Daycare
|All Saints Village
Old Road Village
Old Road Village
Swetes Village
|2
|Roland Joseph
Philmore Athill
|All Saints West
|460-1756 (H)
776-6400732-7200464-2755
[email protected]
|1. Sea View Farm Seventh-Day Adventist Church
2. Sea View Farm Zion Church of God
3. J.T. Ambrose Primary School
|Sea View Farm Village
Sea View Farm Village
All Saints Village
|3
|Tessa Webber
Daphne Desouza
|Barbuda
|785-1162
717-1075721-2850
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. Barbuda Sports Complex
2. Wesleyan Holiness Church
|Codrington, Barbuda
Codrington Barbuda
|4.
|Erold Marshall
St. Claire Jeffers
|St. John’s City East
|772-4806764-9068561-0349
725-8839562-7352
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. St. John’s Pentecostal Church, House of Restoration 2. Church of God of Prophecy
|Lauchland Benjamin Drive
Rowan Henry Street
|5
|Marcus Scott
Dayton Morris
|St. John’s City South
|723-2222784-4070
720-8733
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. Mary E. Pigott Primary School
2. Ottos Comprehensive School
|Mary E. Pigott Street, Ottos
Mary E. Pigott Street, Ottos
|6
|Blondell Gunthrope-Hopkins
Jean-marie Jean Baptiste
|St. John’s City West
|780-0261484-2122
771-0805562-9046
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. St. Andrews Anglican Church
2. Villa Baptist Church
3. St. Francis of Asisi Roman Catholic Church
|Fort Road
Amy Byer Street, Villa
Gordon Street, Villa
|7
|John Dunnah
Bobby Emanuel
|St. John’s Rural East
|780-3167562-3860
560-7281785-9773
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. St. John’s Pentecostal Church, House of Restoration 2. Clare Hall Seventh-Day Adventist Church
3. Bethel Gospel Hall
4. Living Hope Christian Union Church
5. Clare Hall Secondary School
6. Mount of Blessing New Testament Church (Lower portion of church)
|Lauchland Benjamin Drive
Clare HallSt. Johnston’s Village Wireless Road Clare HallClare Hall
|8
|Josina France
Craig Ryan
|St. John’s Rural North
|786-0652481-6361 (W)463-9763 (H)481-6330 (Fax)
788-7680
|[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. Cedar Grove Government Creche
|Cedar Grove Village
|9.
|Algen Isaac
Semone Ambrose
|St. John’s Rural South
|464-5095460-6034(W)
723-4418
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. Mary E. Pigott Primary School
2. St. John’s Church of Christ
3. Tindall Seventh Day Adventist Church
4. Ottos Comprehensive School
|Mary E. Pigott Street, Ottos
Golden Grove Main Road
Valley Road
Mary E. Pigott Street, Ottos
|10.
|Janice Benjamin-Edwards
Eisen Baptiste
Gail Daniel
|St. John’s Rural West
|773-8886481-7557 (W)463-8886 (H)
729-8894481-7542 (W)
788-9864775-8643
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. Green Bay Primary School
2. UWI Five Islands Campus Gymnasium
3. Grays Farm Seventh-Day Adventist Church
4. Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal I.M.
|Federation Rd., Green Bay
Five Islands Village
Grays Farm
Hatton
|11.
|Samantha Beazer
Keiva Davis
|St George
|786-7422
736-2456770-2456
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. Bethany Gospel Hall
2. Sir Novelle Richards Academy of Science & Technology
3. Potters Seventh-Day Adventist Church
4. New Winthropes Seventh-Day Adventist Church
|New Winthropes Village
Pigotts Village
Potters Village
New Winthropes Village
|12.
|Jennifer Murray
Calvin Carr
Cassandra Murray
|St. Mary’s North
|464-0277461-0091 (H)
786-7527/764-0190
727-7390480-7390
|[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. St. John’s Church of Christ
2. Cedar Hall Moravian Church Community Centre
3. Ottos Wesleyan Holiness Church
|Golden Grove Main Rd.
Jennings Village
All Saints Road
|13.
|Manroy Jeffrey
Alvin Erskine
|St. Mary’s South
|729-5042480-5151
721-4385
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. Bolans Seventh-Day Adventist Church
2. Bolans Wesleyan Holiness Church
3. Urlings Seventh-Day Adventist Church
|Bolans Village
Bolans Village
Urlings Village
|14.
|Eloise Harris
Fernley Latchman
|St. Paul
|788-2787460-3213(H)460-1009 (W)
770-9916
|[email protected]
|1. Cobbs Cross Primary School
2. Baxter Memorial Methodist Church Annex
3. Grace Hill Moravian Pre-School and Daycare
4. St Paul’s Empowerment Centre
|Cobbs Cross
English Harbour
Liberta Village
Liberta Village
|15.
|Garfield Smith
Joel Andrew
|St. Peter
|463- 2157 (H)
729-5697560-7789 (H)480-7017 (W)
[email protected]
|1. Parham Pentecostal Church
|Parham Town
|16.
|Lydia Philip
Avor Otto
|St. Phillips North
|786-5400
727-1010480-7276 (W)
|[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. Seaglans Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church
2. Glanvilles Secondary School
|Glanvilles Village
Glanvilles Village
|17.
|Chelo Francis
Kennedy Tonge
|St. Phillips South
|789-2420774-3112562-4430 (W)
776-7400462-0192 (W)
|[email protected]
[email protected]
|1. Bethesda Pentecostal Church, House of Prayer
2. Bethesda Primary School
2. Freetown Seventh-Day Adventist Church
3. Freetown Cricket Pavilion
|Bethesda Village
Bethesda Village
Freetown Village
Freetown Village
Freetown Village
Updated 19th June 2023 (47 shelters)
Please note:
1. The District Disaster Coordinators are shown in bold while their deputies are italicized.
2. Some districts share emergency shelters so they might be listed in more than one district.
