Hurricane Shelter List – 2023

0
0
hurricane shelter 1
- Advertisement -

Names Of The District Disaster Coordinators, Their Deputies And The 2023 Hurricane Shelters

NO.NAMESDISTRICTSTELEPHONE #EMAIL ADDRESSNAMES OF SHELTERSLOCATIONS
1Adelta Burton


Desmond Thomas		All Saints East and St. Luke
774-1970728-8071460-1970
782-1153		[email protected]1. J.T. Ambrose Primary School
2. Old Road Primary School   
3. Old Road Anglican Church     
4. Cana Moravian Pre-School and Daycare		All Saints Village
Old Road Village
Old Road Village
Swetes Village
2Roland Joseph

Philmore Athill		All Saints West460-1756 (H)
776-6400732-7200464-2755

[email protected]		1. Sea View Farm Seventh-Day Adventist Church
2. Sea View Farm Zion Church of God
3. J.T. Ambrose Primary School		Sea View Farm Village
Sea View Farm Village
All Saints Village
3Tessa Webber   

Daphne Desouza		Barbuda785-1162

717-1075721-2850		[email protected] 
[email protected] 		1. Barbuda Sports Complex
2. Wesleyan Holiness Church		Codrington, Barbuda
Codrington Barbuda
NO.NAMESDISTRICTSTELEPHONE #EMAIL ADDRESSNAMES OF SHELTERSLOCATIONS
4.Erold Marshall


St. Claire Jeffers		St. John’s City East772-4806764-9068561-0349
725-8839562-7352		[email protected] 

[email protected] 		1.  St. John’s Pentecostal Church, House of Restoration  2. Church of God of ProphecyLauchland Benjamin Drive
Rowan Henry Street
5Marcus Scott

Dayton Morris		St. John’s City South723-2222784-4070
720-8733  		[email protected]
[email protected] 		1. Mary E. Pigott Primary School    
2. Ottos Comprehensive School		Mary E. Pigott Street, Ottos
Mary E. Pigott Street, Ottos
6Blondell Gunthrope-Hopkins
Jean-marie Jean Baptiste		St. John’s City West780-0261484-2122

771-0805562-9046		[email protected] 

[email protected] 		1. St. Andrews Anglican Church   
2. Villa Baptist Church
3. St. Francis of Asisi Roman Catholic Church		Fort Road
Amy Byer Street, Villa
Gordon Street, Villa
7John Dunnah

Bobby Emanuel		St. John’s Rural East780-3167562-3860
560-7281785-9773		[email protected] 

[email protected] 		1. St. John’s Pentecostal Church, House of Restoration  2. Clare Hall Seventh-Day Adventist Church
3. Bethel Gospel Hall  
4. Living Hope Christian Union Church  
5. Clare Hall Secondary School
6. Mount of Blessing New Testament Church (Lower portion of church)		Lauchland Benjamin Drive
Clare HallSt. Johnston’s Village Wireless Road                   Clare HallClare Hall
NO.NAMESDISTRICTSTELEPHONE #EMAIL ADDRESSNAMES OF SHELTERSLOCATION
8Josina France



Craig Ryan		St. John’s Rural North786-0652481-6361 (W)463-9763 (H)481-6330 (Fax)
788-7680		[email protected] 
[email protected] 
[email protected]

[email protected]		1. Cedar Grove Government Creche  Cedar Grove Village
9.Algen Isaac

Semone Ambrose		St. John’s Rural South464-5095460-6034(W)
723-4418		[email protected] 

[email protected] 		1. Mary E. Pigott Primary School    
2. St. John’s Church of Christ    
3. Tindall Seventh Day Adventist Church
4. Ottos Comprehensive School		Mary E. Pigott Street, Ottos
Golden Grove Main Road
Valley Road
Mary E. Pigott Street, Ottos
10.Janice Benjamin-Edwards

Eisen Baptiste

Gail Daniel		St. John’s Rural West




773-8886481-7557 (W)463-8886 (H)
729-8894481-7542 (W)
788-9864775-8643		[email protected]




[email protected]		1. Green Bay Primary School
2. UWI Five Islands Campus Gymnasium  
3. Grays Farm Seventh-Day Adventist Church
4. Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal I.M. 		Federation Rd., Green Bay
Five Islands Village
Grays Farm
Hatton
NO.NAMESDISTRICTTELEPHONE #EMAIL ADDRESSNAME OF SHELTERLOCATIONS
11.


Samantha Beazer
Keiva Davis		St George786-7422
736-2456770-2456		[email protected] 
[email protected]		1. Bethany Gospel Hall      
2. Sir Novelle Richards Academy of Science & Technology  
3. Potters Seventh-Day Adventist Church  
4. New Winthropes Seventh-Day Adventist Church		New Winthropes Village
Pigotts Village           
Potters Village
New Winthropes Village
12.Jennifer Murray

Calvin Carr

Cassandra Murray		St. Mary’s North464-0277461-0091 (H)
786-7527/764-0190
727-7390480-7390		[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]		1. St. John’s Church of Christ   
2. Cedar Hall Moravian Church Community Centre  
3. Ottos Wesleyan Holiness Church		Golden Grove Main Rd.
Jennings Village
All Saints Road
13.Manroy Jeffrey

Alvin Erskine		St. Mary’s South729-5042480-5151
721-4385		[email protected]
[email protected] 		1. Bolans Seventh-Day Adventist Church 
2. Bolans Wesleyan Holiness Church 
3. Urlings Seventh-Day Adventist Church		Bolans Village 
Bolans Village 
Urlings Village
NO.NAMESDISTRICTTELEPHONE #EMAILNAME OF SHELTERLOCATION
14.Eloise Harris


Fernley Latchman		St. Paul788-2787460-3213(H)460-1009 (W)
770-9916		[email protected]1. Cobbs Cross Primary School     
2. Baxter Memorial Methodist Church Annex
3. Grace Hill Moravian Pre-School and Daycare
4. St Paul’s Empowerment Centre		Cobbs Cross
English Harbour
Liberta Village
Liberta Village
15. Garfield Smith 
Joel Andrew		St. Peter
463- 2157 (H)
729-5697560-7789 (H)480-7017 (W)

[email protected]		1. Parham Pentecostal ChurchParham Town
16. Lydia Philip

Avor Otto		St. Phillips North786-5400

727-1010480-7276 (W)		[email protected] 
[email protected]
[email protected]		1. Seaglans Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church      
2. Glanvilles Secondary School   		Glanvilles Village
Glanvilles Village
NO.NAMESDISTRICTTELEPHONE #EMAIL ADDRESSSHELTERSLOCATION
17.Chelo Francis


Kennedy Tonge 		St. Phillips South789-2420774-3112562-4430 (W)
776-7400462-0192 (W)		[email protected]


[email protected]		1. Bethesda Pentecostal Church, House of Prayer
2. Bethesda Primary School
2. Freetown Seventh-Day Adventist Church
3. Freetown Cricket Pavilion    		Bethesda Village 
Bethesda Village
Freetown Village
Freetown Village
Freetown Village

Updated 19th June 2023  (47 shelters)

Please note: 

1. The District Disaster Coordinators are shown in bold while their deputies are italicized.

2. Some districts share emergency shelters so they might be listed in more than one district. 

- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

one × 2 =