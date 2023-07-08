‘Hungry’ man who swindled popular eateries jailed

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka.Thomas

[email protected]

A con man now has two years in prison to reflect on his actions after swindling food from four different establishments.

Alrick Oliver was convicted of stealing $174 in food from Boundary Bites on May 17; almost $200 in food and drinks from Quick Serve Delivery Service on June 15; around $188 in food and drinks from KFC on June 25; and about $280 in food from Carib Bites the following day.

He also admitted to obtaining the food from Carib Bites by false pretences.

On the days in question, Oliver called the various establishments and ordered food, requesting that it be delivered to him — sometimes to Potters and sometimes to Tindale Road.

When the meals were handed over to him he asked each driver to hold on while he got the cash, but never returned.

Each business made a report to four different investigators and the defendant was interviewed by each officer separately, was cautioned and told of the allegations.

Three times he chose not to reply to the claims, but the fourth time he admitted to committing the crimes saying,”Yeah me do um. Me min hungry, me nah go lie”.

Oliver, who was recently released from His Majesty’s Prison, was then sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for each of the five offences.

However, the sentences for the two crimes committed against Carib Bites will run concurrently.

That means that he will only spend two years behind bars.

Meanwhile, Oliver has another year to serve for failing to pay a previous fine.