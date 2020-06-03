Hundreds join Facebook page demanding justice for Bruce Greenaway

Spread the love













By Gemma Handy

A Facebook page demanding justice for an Antiguan father-of-two allegedly strangled by Defence Force soldiers has gathered more than 400 likes since it was set up just five days ago.

The page entitled ‘Justice for Jungle, Bruce Greenaway’ urges the nation to stand with Greenaway’s family until the alleged perpetrators are arrested.

The death of the Falmouth man who was apparently seen in the presence of soldiers shortly before he went missing in April has shocked the country with many taking to social media demanding action.

Greenaway’s body was found on the shoreline near Indian Creek on April 13. An autopsy revealed the 43-year-old had died of strangulation.

“As we prepare to bury our loved one, we urge you to keep saying his name because his name is your name too. All lives are precious and his death should concern us all as a people,” the Facebook page states.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney said on Sunday that investigations were advanced with a number of people questioned.

He also confirmed that a coroner’s inquest will be carried out into the death.

Rodney told ABS TV that the force was taking the case “very, very seriously” and that significant work had been carried out since police received the Defence Force’s preliminary probe into the incident.

“The preliminary report gave us an idea of what happened. Our investigators have done a lot to get a lot more info,” he said.

That includes a “number of interviews”, the Commissioner explained. “I am very much pleased with the work done so far. We are carrying out a criminal investigation so there is a lot more work to do.”

Rodney said police hoped to have a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions this week.

“We are taking this very, very seriously… We are giving it all our efforts,” he said.

The Commissioner again appealed for patience, in light of the national outcry the incident has caused. “It’s a serious investigation and we want to do it properly,” he added.

A celebration of Greenaway’s life will take place tomorrow at 1pm at St John’s Public Cemetery.