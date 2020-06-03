No charges for tragic tourist’s death

Keen sailors Ellen Tischbin and husband Robert had planned to stay in Jolly Harbour for the hurricane season

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Police have released from custody British sailor William Jonathan Lyne whose dinghy struck American tourist Ellen Tischbin while she was swimming in the waters around Falmouth last month. Tischbin later died.

The 68-year-old had been assisting with inquiries into the May 22 tragedy.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer yesterday that investigations are continuing.

Tischbin was rushed by ABSAR to the private Medical Surgical Associates clinic for treatment after the incident but died the next day after undergoing emergency surgery.

The 52-year-old, from New Jersey, and her husband Robert are said to have regularly traversed the Caribbean aboard their yacht, enjoying the region’s sights and sounds.

They were expected to cruise to Trinidad and Tobago after a stop in the twin island state, but were unable to leave Antigua as planned due to the travel ban imposed to curtail the coronavirus spread.

The couple had planned to rent a holiday home in Jolly Harbour for the hurricane season.