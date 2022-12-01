Huge turnout for free health screenings offered by private practice

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The team at MOS Medical Services were in for a pleasant surprise yesterday thanks to the positive response of residents desirous of receiving free health check-ups at their Old Parham Road facility.

The practice’s founder and family medicine practitioner, Dr Monica Osbourne-Stevens, said that people showed up at the event just after 9am, more than two hours before the 12pm starting time.

When Observer media arrived on the scene, the “patients” had already filled up the two areas where tests were being done — inside the private facility and on the lawn next door.

According to Dr Osbourne-Stevens, more than 150 residents turned out to take advantage of the health screenings, which included examinations for breasts, eyes, blood sugar, blood pressure, and Body Mass Index (BMI). She added that 13 people came to be tested for human papillomavirus (HPV) alone.