Antiguans and Barbudans encouraged to seize chance to learn to code 

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

The leader of a local tech firm says learning code is the key to opening a door to a world full of opportunities.

Makŏ Williams, CEO of iLab Global Solutions Incorporated and Caribbean Tech Genius Foundation, was speaking ahead of ANUTECH Week 2022.

The free event will run from December 5 to 11 in celebration of Global Computer Science Week.

Williams suggested that learning code assists in problem solving and other soft skills necessary in the workplace.

“This allows them to see how easy coding is; not just students but teachers too. These are soft skills that students are learning through the activity of coding.

“They are learning how to persevere through difficult moments in the code and work through the problem and that soft skill is coveted in jobs today,” Williams said in an interview yesterday.

Williams added that creating algorithms through a step-by-step approach can formulate solutions that increase levels of critical thinking and can be applied to various situations outside of coding.

“Just being able to break ideas or processes down into components is a skill. Coding allows that skill to be developed in students, teachers, everyone, to go through this process and it makes them critical thinkers as well,” Williams said.

Registration is free and the public is encouraged to attend.