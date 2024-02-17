How are we going to top this? – Greene dubs PMS Pride Land sports day a success

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Principal of the Princess Margaret School (PMS) Dr Colin Greene has dubbed the institution’s recent sports day activities a huge success, commending the athletes and other performers for making the event a well-rounded and balanced showpiece.

Red House emerged winners of the sports day activities with Green House in second, Blue House third and Yellow House fourth.

Greene said the challenge is to continuously improve on the previous year.

“After every function, the next question the next day is, how are we going to top this, but you never know. We always say too, because we deal with people with ideas and innovation and even young children because they have a lot of ideas and talents and if you listen to them you would then you would come up with ideas. If you get a chance to look at the ceremony itself, you’d see that it wasn’t just about sports and you saw the display of talents with the dancers, the marching band, the singers so it was top notch where the performances and talents were concerned,” he said.

Greene highlighted what he said, are the invaluable contributions by the members of faculty and team in making the event a success.

“I’ve been very fortunate as a principal because I have such good people working around me, talented people and now, we can run the thing by remote control because everybody brings a different talent, a different feeling to what’s happening here and when you put it altogether, you see so many wonderful talents,” he said.

The principal also commended the 10 inductees into the school’s new Hall of Fame while hoping that the initiative could serve as motivation for others.

“To the school it means a lot, for the teams that work with me, it means a lot and for the entire PMS family, it means a whole lot because we are about festiveness and pride and having fun and that’s the foundation of what we do. At the end of the day we have to build a programme that recognizes those who went before and showing appreciation to them I a big part of inspiration the next generation,” Greene said.

PMS dominated the 2023 Cool & Smooth Inter-schools Track & Field Championships, winning both the boys and girls divisions of the event in March last year.