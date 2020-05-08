Holder buoyed as defending champs Tridents retain nine from 2019 CPL season

Spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. has been retained by the Barbados Tridents.

Captain Jason Holder said the Barbados Tridents are eager to build on last season’s title success as the team announced the retention of nine Caribbean players for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 2019 champions have moved to retain big names like Holder, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope and Raymon Reifer.

Spinner Hayden Walsh Jr., Ashley Nurse and Johnathan Carter have also been retained for the new season. Emerging player, Nyeem Young, and Justin Greaves were also retained.

International retentions and signings will be announced at a later date. This year, teams can retain as many players from their 2019 squads as they wish. They could also transfer players to other teams and sign emerging players.

“We are really excited to build on last year’s championship win and it is great that we have been able to retain the core of our squad for this season,” Holder said.

“Combined with the international players that we are planning to add to the squad we are looking forward to defending our championship.”

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 26.

However, the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with Covid-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments.

The CPL said a decision on whether the tournament can proceed as planned, or at a different time, will be made as soon as possible.