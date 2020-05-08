Education officials appeal for calm regarding the reopening of schools

By Theresa Goodwin

Education officials are distancing themselves from what they have termed a series of incomplete and inaccurate information being circulated regarding the opening of the country’s schools.

Ministry officials are also admonishing members of the public to exercise patience and calm and await official information bearing the ministry’s letterhead.

The advice follows various social media posts regarding the reopening of schools with some people suggesting that this will happen in August, triggering anxiety among parents who are complaining they have been left out of the loop.

The ministry noted in a release yesterday that consultations are ongoing with school leaders in both public and private institutions.

It said it understands that everyone craves certainty amid the current troubled times and that it will disseminate information to the public in due course.

Two important regional consultations have taken place this week.

“Shortly thereafter, and only after national consultations, will a final decision be made by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology,” the statement added.