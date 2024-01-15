HMS Oardacious leads the way to Antigua in Talisker Whiskey Challenge

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

In three days’ time, the only five-man team – HMS Oardacious – is expected to arrive at the Nelson’s Dockyard as they continue to lead the rowing contingent, rowing their way across the Atlantic Ocean in the Talisker Whiskey Challenge.

The race began with 38 teams from La Gomera in the Canary Islands, but the four-man Australian team, Aussie Old Salts, had to pull out of the race due to the death of Captain Alisdair Putt.

The now-37-team race has Team out of the Blue still leading the four-team pack and is second overall with an expected time of arrival on Friday evening.

In the trio category, Blue Tusk is still leading and is fifth overall, but is expected to arrive on the 22nd of January.

The Spirit of Hospitality is slated to arrive on the same date, and they are leaders of the pairs group, sixth overall.

In the solo race, the Entrepreneur Ship is still ahead of its competitors but in 15th position overall, and expected to arrive on the 28th.

In the Women’s Class, Salty Science is seventh overall and first in the women’s group with an expected time of arrival on the 23rd of January.

The teams have so far spent just over a month at sea taking part in the race that will provide camaraderie, a sense of achievement, self-discovery and pride among other experiences delivered by rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.

