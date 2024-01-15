Dr. Vonetta George attains prestigious fellowship at the American College of Healthcare Executives 

- Advertisement -

The Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Dr. Vonetta George, who has been honoured as a Fellow at The American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

This prestigious accolade follows Dr. George’s triumphant success in passing the rigorous ACHE Board of Governor’s Examination.

Hailing from Newfield, Antigua, Dr. George serves as the Chief of Surgery and a distinguished Consultant General Surgeon at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC). With over 19 years of dedicated medical practice, Dr. George brings a wealth of expertise to her role.

Her academic prowess is highlighted by dual Masters Degrees in Emergency Medicine and Healthcare Administration, underscoring her commitment to excellence in the healthcare domain.

Dr. George’s illustrious affiliations include memberships in esteemed organizations such as the Golden Key International Honor Society, The Antigua and Barbuda Medical Association, The Pan-American Trauma Society, and The Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons.

Moreover, she proudly serves as the Chair of the Antigua & Barbuda Medical Council, signifying her leadership and influence in shaping medical governance. She is a Fellow of The Caribbean College of Surgeons and Fellow of The American College of Surgeons.

A passionate advocate for Health Sector Disaster Management and health emergencies, Dr. George holds the esteemed position as Antigua & Barbuda’s national focal point for the WHO Emergency Medical Team (EMT) Initiative.

Her prior leadership as the Chair of the EMT Strategic Advisory Group in The Americas emphasises her commitment to advancing emergency healthcare services on a global scale.

The Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) certification stands as a testament to Dr. George’s unparalleled expertise, extensive experience, and unwavering dedication to continuous professional development in healthcare management.

Recognized as the gold standard for board certification in health management, the FACHE credential signifies leadership excellence, unwavering commitment to service, and profound recognition as a distinguished industry leader.

Dr. Vonetta George’s attainment of the FACHE credential is a testament to her exceptional leadership qualities and unyielding commitment to advancing healthcare management.

Her achievement reflects her commitment to the highest standards of professional excellence in healthcare leadership.

Congratulations Dr. George!