Youths recognised at 2023 National Youth Awards for developing an impactful legacy

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

As young people seek to create their own impactful legacy in the world, remembering and embracing the legacies of parents, teachers and mentors who helped along the way should not be forgotten.

That was the key message shared by former National Youth Awardee in Tourism Management, Jon Whyte, at the 2023 National Youth Awards held Saturday night.

Sixteen young people and former youth ambassadors were rewarded by the Department of Youth Affairs for their contributions in national development and in their respective fields, from culture to agriculture.

Junior Finance Minister Senator Dwayne George also gave remarks on behalf of Minister for Social Transformation, Senator Samantha Marshall, encouraging young people to be an inspiration to others in addressing challenges associated with being a small island State, and being a positive influence to the next generation of youth leaders.

The awardees for the 2023 National Youth Awards are:

Young Environmentalist Award—Ruleo Camacho

Young Activist and Community Service Award—Esquire Henry

Culture and Performing Arts Award—Ranee Laronde-Thomas and Khan Cordice

Young Sportswoman Award —Ambassador Melissa Seaforth

Young Sportsman Award—Ethan Stubbs-Green

Education Award—Chidindu Ohaegbulam (Top CSEC Student) and Elyssa Athill (Top Grade Six student)

Young Media Practitioner—Robert Emmanuel

Culinary Arts Award—Ashema Willock

Tourism Award—Michelle Seaforth

Barbuda Development Award—Caryl Jones Michael

Agriculture Award—Shemoy Rhodes

Young Pioneer Award—Travis Weste and Joseph Nunes

Prime Minister’s Entrepreneurial Development Programme Award—Tamorla Millette

The Department of Youth Affairs also recognised the work of former National Youth Ambassadors Guishonne Powell, Julien Kentish and Reon King, Commonwealth National Youth Delegates Ewarla Piper and Jordaine Pemberton, and CARICOM Youth Ambassador, Lyle Jackson.