Youths recognised at 2023 National Youth Awards for developing an impactful legacy

By Robert A Emmanuel
As young people seek to create their own impactful legacy in the world, remembering and embracing the legacies of parents, teachers and mentors who helped along the way should not be forgotten.
That was the key message shared by former National Youth Awardee in Tourism Management, Jon Whyte, at the 2023 National Youth Awards held Saturday night.
Sixteen young people and former youth ambassadors were rewarded by the Department of Youth Affairs for their contributions in national development and in their respective fields, from culture to agriculture.
Junior Finance Minister Senator Dwayne George also gave remarks on behalf of Minister for Social Transformation, Senator Samantha Marshall, encouraging young people to be an inspiration to others in addressing challenges associated with being a small island State, and being a positive influence to the next generation of youth leaders.
The awardees for the 2023 National Youth Awards are:
- Young Environmentalist Award—Ruleo Camacho
- Young Activist and Community Service Award—Esquire Henry
- Culture and Performing Arts Award—Ranee Laronde-Thomas and Khan Cordice
- Young Sportswoman Award —Ambassador Melissa Seaforth
- Young Sportsman Award—Ethan Stubbs-Green
- Education Award—Chidindu Ohaegbulam (Top CSEC Student) and Elyssa Athill (Top Grade Six student)
- Young Media Practitioner—Robert Emmanuel
- Culinary Arts Award—Ashema Willock
- Tourism Award—Michelle Seaforth
- Barbuda Development Award—Caryl Jones Michael
- Agriculture Award—Shemoy Rhodes
- Young Pioneer Award—Travis Weste and Joseph Nunes
- Prime Minister’s Entrepreneurial Development Programme Award—Tamorla Millette
The Department of Youth Affairs also recognised the work of former National Youth Ambassadors Guishonne Powell, Julien Kentish and Reon King, Commonwealth National Youth Delegates Ewarla Piper and Jordaine Pemberton, and CARICOM Youth Ambassador, Lyle Jackson.