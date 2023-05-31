HMP residents get much needed donation

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The newly installed Superintendent of His Majesty’s Prison is praising the efforts of corporate citizens and others who have supported the penal institution over the years and the ongoing efforts to re-integrate inmates back into society.

Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather said the efforts of these individuals who have sponsored academic programmes for the inmates and other efforts should be commended.

“I am thankful for the efforts and the benevolent spirit to give these persons a chance and a trust and hope that these inmates will set the pace for others to come so that when they leave here, they can be better equipped to give themselves more opportunities in life,” he said.

He was speaking during a short ceremony that was held on Monday marking the donation of nutritious snacks to inmates who are pursuing studies within the Lifelong Learning Unit at the University of the West Indies Five Island Campus.

Executive Director of the Lifelong Learning unit Paula C M Lee making the official presentation to Prison Superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather HMP and UWI Five Islands officials share a photo up with the inmates. Prison Boss Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather (left) also sharing in a photo opportunity with the inmates. (Photos by Theresa Goodwin)

The donation was spearheaded by Paula C M Lee, the Executive Director of the Unit.

Lee said she has been very passionate about learning and development and more so for the inmates because she is mindful that when they leave the institution, they may encounter difficulties.

“One might think it is great that they are leaving the prison and returning to society but there is some measure of fear, fear that they will not be able to make it on their own, fear they will not be hired or fear they will be marginalized,” Lee said.

She added that while she represents the university and the unit, she felt the need as a born again Christian to do her part in doing the presentation to ensure the inmates have the necessary essentials on hand while they do their studies online.

The Lifelong Learning Unit was established in August 2021 to cater to professionals and mature individuals seeking to realise potential and talents lying dormant due to difficulties encountered in accessing higher education in their early careers.

Several inmates at the penal institutions are currently enrolled in the programme after receiving scholarship under a Seeds of Hope Initiative.

HMP residents, Kaniel Martin, Joel Kwame’ Seraphin, Colin Murraine and Kenisha Whyte were the first set to pursue studies with the unit.

Martin, Seraphin and Murriane graduated at the top of their class.