ABHTI successful weekend of international cuisine

The Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI) presented a weekend of international cuisine from May 26-28, featuring dishes from around the world. The year 2 Culinary Arts students provided guests with an exclusive dining experience, offering themed evenings, all in an effort to secure their final grade for an Associate’s Degree in culinary arts.

The 3-night sequence began with Tex-Mex featuring popular dishes such as tacos, enchiladas, beef barbecue, etc., all served with the appropriate accompaniments. The second night was focused on a unique blend of Asian cuisine which perfectly married traditional ingredients to create delicious dishes namely, chilli garlic chicken and gyoza potstickers. Finally, the third and last night was focused on European cuisine, showcasing popular dishes from that region.

ABHTI’s Atlantic View Restaurant, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean provided a breath-taking view during each night of the event. Guests were treated to a relaxing atmosphere and themed music, along with great food and excellent service.

One guest who purchased a combo package said “I had a great weekend and enjoyed the variety of dishes presented. The students did a good job and I am looking forward to the next event.”

Throughout the weekend, students showcased their culinary skills and creativity led by Chef Smith and Chef Burton. Each night was a testament to their dedication and passion to their craft.

The success of this event would not have been possible without each guest and the assistance of students from other departments who served as Front of House staff.

This event highlights the quality of education that ABHTI provides, preparing students for a dynamic career in the hospitality industry with both a theoretical and practical approach.