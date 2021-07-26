26.9 C
St John's
Monday, 26 July, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesHitz FM’s virtual T-shirt Mas proves a hit
The Big Stories

Hitz FM’s virtual T-shirt Mas proves a hit

0
55

Carnival may be cancelled again this year but that didn’t deter a host of music-loving revellers tuning in to enjoy one of its signature events virtually.

‘T-shirt Mas Zoom Edition’ – powered by Observer’s Hitz 91.9 FM – featured live performances from some of the nation’s most popular stars.

Menace, Zamoni and Lyrical Reds were among the performers who took to the mic’ in Observer’s Redcliffe Street premises on Saturday.

There were also appearances by several of the station’s famous faces including DJ Biggie, DJ Tenny, and Shaka.

It was the second consecutive year the station hosted T-shirt Mas online, in lieu of the popular street party which traditionally kicks off Carnival in the last week of July each year. Like last year, this year’s main festivities are on ice due to the Covid pandemic.

Visit www.facebook.com/hitz91.9fm to see more photos.

Previous articleOlympics: Antiguan boxer loses bout, lone sailor completes race
Next articleCall for conservation facilities to help preserve nation’s historic artefacts
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 × 1 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021