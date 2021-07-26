Olympics: Antiguan boxer loses bout, lone sailor completes race

Jelese Gordon

By Carlena Knight

Alston Ryan, the lone boxer competing at the ongoing Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo for Antigua and Barbuda, lost his match on Sunday.

The Pan Am Games bronze medallist lost in all five rounds to the two-time European Light Welter champion Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia in their round of 36 Men’s Light (57-63kg) match at the Kokugikan Arena.

This means that Ryan, 27, has now been eliminated from the competition.

Ryan, who was competing in his first Olympic Games, qualified for the international event based on his fifth-place ranking within the Americas.

Meanwhile in sailing, Jelese Gordon finished 43rd in the Women’s One Person Dinghy Laser Sailor event yesterday.

Gordon was one of the youngest competitors in the race. The event was won by Germany’s Svenja Weger.

Gordon, who previously trained in Malta, was awarded a universality spot at the prestigious games.

The 19-year-old was previously confirmed as a wild card entry for the games originally slated for 2020, but was forced to wait another year for confirmation because of the Covid-19 pandemic.