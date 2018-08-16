Help needed to get toddler home

August 16, 2018 Observer The Big Stories No comments

UPDATE: The child’s aunt has collected him. The police and family wish to thank those who responded to the call for help.

The police are asking the public’s help to return a four-year-old boy to his parents.

The child has been identified as Kasani George.

The police say he was left at the Precious Little Angels Preschool. His father’s name is Amal George whose telephone number is 722-9304. However, no one is answering the phone.

Lawmen reached out to the media hoping to get in touch with the child’s parents or relatives to have him collected.

The child is said to be crying and wants to go home. The preschool can be contacted at 779-6568.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.