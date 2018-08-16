Help needed to get toddler home

UPDATE: The child’s aunt has collected him. The police and family wish to thank those who responded to the call for help.

The police are asking the public’s help to return a four-year-old boy to his parents.

The child has been identified as Kasani George.

The police say he was left at the Precious Little Angels Preschool. His father’s name is Amal George whose telephone number is 722-9304. However, no one is answering the phone.

Lawmen reached out to the media hoping to get in touch with the child’s parents or relatives to have him collected.

The child is said to be crying and wants to go home. The preschool can be contacted at 779-6568.