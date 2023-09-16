Health Professionals Demanding Fossil Fuel Phase Out at NYC Climate March

- Advertisement -

What: Join the “Health Hub” as dozens of health professionals – clad in medical scrubs and lab coats – converge on New York during United Nations Climate Week to join The March to End Fossil Fuels.



When: 12:00 Sunday September 17th. People will start to gather at 12pm, the march will start at 1pm, and end around 4:30pm.



Where:56th & Broadway, New York City. Health professionals will meet outside Duane Reed at 900 8th Ave. Contact Jennifer Kuhl for further details (see below)



Who: In advance of the UN Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit, tens of thousands of people will gather outside the United Nations in NYC to demand an end to the era of fossil fuels. Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania and GCHA are organising a group of healthcare professionals to participate in the march. Interviews available.



Ahead of this week’s Climate Ambition Summit, health professionals will call for governments to commit to an accelerated, just and equitable phase-out of fossil fuels as the decisive path to health for all.



The health professionals will march on Sunday in support of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ call for governments to commit to “to no new coal, oil and gas; fossil fuel phase-out plans; more ambitious renewable-energy targets; Green Climate Fund pledges; and economy-wide plans on adaptation and resilience” and fully support the UNSG’s call on “all G20 governments to commit to presenting, by 2025, more ambitious economy-wide Nationally Determined Contributions featuring absolute emissions cuts and covering all gases.”

To protect people’s health amidst the unfolding climate crisis, health professionals will call for the Climate Ambition Summit to mark a decisive turning point away from the fossil fuel era, to an era of clean energy and resilient communities.