Happy 102nd birthday to Barbuda resident, Mrs Enid Maudina Warner-Beazer

- Advertisement -

She’s a matriarch, wife, mother, grandmother, farmer, and businesswoman!

“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands. She is like the merchants’ ships; she bringeth her food from afar.” Proverbs 31:10-14 (KJV)

Life is worth celebrating! It is nothing short of amazing to witness the matriarch of our family celebrate her 102nd milestone on Saturday. To see Mrs Beazer wrap her arms around her great, great grandson is nothing short of phenomenal.

Mrs Enid Beazer was born on January 6, 1922, to Vivian Warner and Florence Warner. She married Tyril Beazer and had five beautiful children with him – Daphne Beazer, Keith Beazer, Avirl Beazer, Myrna Beazer and Valerie Beazer-Thomas. Her union was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

The number 102 is just that – a number! Mrs Beazer is as sharp as a tack! She tells the most amazing stories. With five children, 19 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren, it is an honour to document her life.

Mrs Beazer carries many names, but the most treasured of them all is Mother. She is a firm believer in the family institution. She adores her family and would do anything to see her family prosper. She always made the tough decisions to make sure her offspring had a good life.

She was a tray lady. In Barbuda, ambitious women would have a tray on their heads or at their sides selling bits and pieces to supplement their family’s income. Mrs Beazer was a savvy businesswoman in her younger days. She sold candies, snacks and sucka bubby on the government wall outside the Holy Trinity School compound. She targeted the most loyal customers any business could wish for – schoolchildren. She marked her customers’ faces to make sure they remained loyal to her.

Like most Barbudans, Mrs Beazer believed in cultivating her own food. She practiced farming by going to ‘grung’ (farm plot) with her mother and her husband. They grew their provision, peas, and reared their goats. At home, they kept the yard fowl to supply them with fresh eggs and meat. She always insists on a good diet. Stale food or leftovers were never a thing in her house, especially having her grandkids stop by.

Being married to her husband was the joy of her life. She took her responsibility of being a housewife very seriously. She loved and cherished her husband, and he never left their home unkempt as his clothes were always well washed and pressed to perfection.

Mrs Beazer is a devoted Christian woman. She lives by the mantra, “there is nothing too good for God”. She attends the Barbuda Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Harvest Sunday is one of her favourite church celebrations as she gets to give something and wear her Sunday best. You see, Mrs Beazer can dress well. Each outfit she wears must have a matching hat and some jewellery. She’s one of the community’s best dressed women.

At 102 years old, Mrs Enid Beazer is still going strong. Her life and her story tell us that life should be lived while we are alive.