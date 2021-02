Spread the love













Two more persons died on Tuesday from COVID-19, taking the country’s death toll to 192.

The Ministry of Health in a statement revealed that two males – a 48-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 63-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) died while receiving care at a medical facility. The latest fatalities also mean that 15 persons have died in February thus far. (newsroom.gy)