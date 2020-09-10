GUYANA : Grandson of murder suspect killed as protest continue over the brutal murders of two cousins

Guyana police Wednesday promised to leave “no stones unturned” in the investigations into the murder of 17-year-old Haresh Singh, the grandson of one of the seven suspects held in connection with the brutal murders of two cousins last weekend.

The murders of Isaiah and Joel Henry have led to street protest with residents of the West Coast Berbice demanding justice for the cousins, who according to the post mortem died as a haemorrhage and shock due to multiple incised injuries.

Haresh Singh

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that it has taken note of the “continued attack on law and order on the West Coast Berbice” and the recent murder of Singh.

“This murder happened, even as we assured citizens that we will leave no stones unturned during the investigation. The Force wishes to go on record to say that it will pursue the investigation of Haresh Singh with the same intensity it did for Joel and Isaiah Henry and will most certainly bring the perpetrators to justice,” the police statement added.

The police said they were again urging citizens “to desist from all unlawful acts, which only threatens to further deteriorate law and order in the country.

“Failing which, all efforts will be made to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law. Further, persons are advised to desist from publishing and sharing unverified and sensitive information, which could further inflame tensions,” the statement added.

Police Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, told reporters that the body of the 17 year-old was found with a wound to the head.

Media reports said that Singh was last seen alive leaving his home on his motorcycle on Wednesday morning to attend to his farm in the Backdam , West Coast Berbice.

Relative said they found him unresponsive after they had earlier seen smoke arising from the area where the farm is situated.

The body was found lying motionless and bleeding from the nose, while his motorcycle was also discovered burnt. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Both the government and opposition have called on residents in the area to allow the police to conduct their investigations and the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) says it is preparing a formal request for the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions, accompanied by a forensic pathologist to visit Guyana.