Guerra, Lewis steer T&T to easy win

September 8, 2018 CMC The Big Scores No comments

Source: pinterest.com

GIRONA, Spain (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago netted once in each half, to romp to a comfortable 2-0 victory over United Arab Emirates in their international friendly in Spain on Thursday.

Playing at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi, the United States-based Ataulla Guerra struck in the 37th minute to give T&T a 1-0 half-time lead before Nathan Lewis found the all-important insurance second goal near the hour mark.

“I thought we did really well. I’m really, really pleased with the boys … and I give them full credit, looking at the game and the effort they put in,” head coach Dennis Lawrence said afterwards.

“They worked together as a group and they deserved the victory.”

Up against a side ranked 14 places higher in the FIFA rankings, T&T saw Ahmad Khalil volley over the cross bar inside the first 10 minutes following an Omar Abdul Rahman free kick.

Joevin Jones shot straight at goalkeeper Khalid Eisa soon afterwards but a defensive mix up nearly saw T&T fall behind on the stroke of the half-hour but Khamis Esmail failed to make the most of Abdul Rahman’s cut back.

However, T&T went ahead with half-time beckoning through Guerra who stroked into the bottom left-hand corner following Lewis’s squared pass on the edge of the area.

UAE tried to hit back just before the break but yet again failed to find the target as Ali Mabkhout shot wide.
T&T kept up their strong tempo on the resumption and were rewarded when Jones’s cross into the box found Lewis who tapped home on 58 minutes.

Goalkeeper Marvin Phillips preserved T&T’s margin when he forced Mabkhout’s shot wide with 20 minutes to play, and Ismail Al Hammadi and Mohammad Abdul Rahman also missed chances late on.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.