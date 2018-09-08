State Insurance salary increase still pending

State Insurance workers will have to wait, at least until Wednesday, to find out if their proposed salary increase will be approved.

Yesterday, a meeting was held at the Labour Department with Maureen Hyman-Payne, minister of state in the Ministry of Labour, along with Pascal Kentish, the deputy labour commissioner, two shop stewards representing the staff and three representatives of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union.

Pay increase negotiations have been ongoing for some time and the insurance company proposed an eight percent increase over three years. However, at least 50 staff, who took part in three days of sit-in action earlier this week, are of the view that the proposed pay increase is just not enough.

The matter was brought to the attention of the labour ministry and an almost two-hour meeting was convened yesterday. The shop stewards for the line staff, Robert Joshua said the meeting would continue at 10 a.m. next Wednesday

Staff returned to work on Wednesday after taking industrial action since Monday over a salary increase.

For over two years negotiations have been ongoing between the Corporation and the union representing the workers, however, the employees are not satisfied with the results.

The protest ended with the understanding that yesterday’s meeting would have yielded positive results for the workers.