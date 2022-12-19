Grenades FC and Tryum FC victorious in APL weekend fixtures

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Grenades FC grabbed a full three points on Saturday night in the ongoing Antigua Premier League (APL).

The round-south team edged out FC Aston Villa by a 1-0 margin with a late strike from national player, Quinton Griffith, in the 82nd minute.

It would be the only win recorded that night in local football’s top league as the other encounter between Swetes FC and Willikies Warriors FC ended in a one-all draw.

Azinho Solomon drew first blood for Swetes FC in the 43rd minute, but it would not be enough to secure a three-point finish as Kwami Byers equalised in minute 63 to gain a point from the contest for his team.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Tryum FC stunned Old Road FC defeating them 2-0 in the lone encounter at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Technical Facility.

Curlon Joseph got the ball rolling with a goal in the 71st minute. Seven minutes later, Joseph’s teammate, Fabian Barrant, found the back of the net.